On the auspicious occasion of Diwali today, there are many celebs who have extended heartfelt greetings to their fans on social media. Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and many others, across industry, have wished fans on the occasion of Deepavali. Take a look at some of the posts below: Happy Diwali 2022 Messages: Wish Your Loved Ones by Sending Deepavali Greetings.
Mahesh Babu
Wishing everyone a happy Diwali! Love, light, and happiness always ✨🙏 pic.twitter.com/QiX13ST5oH
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 24, 2022
Shraddha Kapoor
Dhanush
Wishing you and your families a very happy Diwali 🪔. Stay safe, stay blessed
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 24, 2022
Lakshmi Manchu
Wishing everyone Happy Diwali✨
May this festival of lights, fill your life with happiness.❤️
Here's hoping everyone's Diwali filled with lots of sweets, the happiest moments and whole lotta sparkle!
Cheers to another year of light and sparkles✨#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/KvAcz7a6Vr
— Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) October 24, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor
Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover
