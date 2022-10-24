On the auspicious occasion of Diwali today, there are many celebs who have extended heartfelt greetings to their fans on social media. Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and many others, across industry, have wished fans on the occasion of Deepavali. Take a look at some of the posts below: Happy Diwali 2022 Messages: Wish Your Loved Ones by Sending Deepavali Greetings.

Mahesh Babu

Wishing everyone a happy Diwali! Love, light, and happiness always ✨🙏 pic.twitter.com/QiX13ST5oH — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 24, 2022

Shraddha Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Dhanush

Wishing you and your families a very happy Diwali 🪔. Stay safe, stay blessed — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 24, 2022

Lakshmi Manchu

Wishing everyone Happy Diwali✨ May this festival of lights, fill your life with happiness.❤️ Here's hoping everyone's Diwali filled with lots of sweets, the happiest moments and whole lotta sparkle! Cheers to another year of light and sparkles✨#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/KvAcz7a6Vr — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) October 24, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

