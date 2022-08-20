Taapsee Pannu's latest release Dobaara's first day box office collection looks decent. As, the Anurag Kashyap directorial has managed to earn Rs 72 lakh on its opening day at the ticket window. The movie also stars Pavail Gulati in key role. Dobaaraa Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu's Brilliance and Anurag Kashyap's Intelligent Restructuring Make for An Engaging Watch! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dobaaraa Opening Day Box Office:

#DoBaaraa opens to better numbers than expected... In fact, much better than #Taapsee's previous film #ShabaashMithu... Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows... Fri ₹ 72 lacs [370 screens]. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/qDypLKrvn8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)