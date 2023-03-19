Like thousands others, Emma Stone too attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona. A video of the actress from the VIP section going crazy over the singer’s performance has gone viral on the internet. This viral TikTok video of Emma shows her singing and dancing as Taylor performs to the hit track “You Belong With Me”. One of the attendees from the event shared this video clip on TikTok and mentioned in the caption, ‘emma stone losing her gd mind over YBWM’. Taylor Swift Performs a Total of 44 Songs at Her First Gig for the Eras Tour!

Emma Stone At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Emma Stone going crazy over Taylor Swift’s performance of “You Belong With Me” at The Eras Tour. https://t.co/N85U8gcdqB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)