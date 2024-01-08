Kieran Culkin has earned his first Golden Globe for his role in Succession. He bagged the Best Actor award in the category Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. The 41-year-old who portrayed the character Roman Roy, not just accepted the prestigious award, but also delivered a speech that left the audience in splits. He said, “I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago. When that moment passed I remember thinking I'd never be back in this room. Thanks to Succession, I've been back a few times, but I sort of accepted I was never going to be on the stage.” Kieran even playfully teased fellow nominee Pedro Pascal, who took it in good spirits. Regarding the Golden Globes’ streaming, viewers in India can watch the event on Lionsgate Play. 81st Golden Globe Awards: BFFs Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Flaunt Their Million-Dollar Smiles As They Strike a Pose Together at the Event (View Pics).

Watch Kieran Culkin Acceptance Speech Video At The Golden Globes:

"Suck it Pedro, sorry." - Kieran Culkin wins his first Golden Globe for his role in #Succession at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lrczdSXEfO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

