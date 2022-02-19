The Bachelor and Dancing with the Stars celeb Matt James got mercilessly trolled online after his clip from weekend’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Cleveland saw him accidently groping a woman's breast. During the match, fans noticed an awkward blunder made by James as he tapped her teammate, Brittney Elena's chest. To which, we also see Elena making a face in disgust. Ranveer Singh Says ‘Just Keep Dreaming’ As He Shares A Picture From NBA All-Star Game!

I think Matt James forgot that there are women on his team pic.twitter.com/xnyATFMfEn — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 19, 2022

