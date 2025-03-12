In a close encounter, the Cleveland Cavaliers edged past the Brooklyn Nets 109-104 in their Eastern Conference clash in the ongoing NBA 2024-25 season, while also securing a spot in NBA 2025 Playoffs. This was also Cleveland's 15th-straight win in-a-row, marking their 55th victory of the season. This was the second time this season, that the Cavaliers have notched 15th straight wins, making them the sixth team in NBA history to achieve such a feat. With this win, the Cleveland Cavaliers have also clinched the Central Division, having last won the bracket in the 2017-18 season. LeBron James to be Out of Action for 1 to 2 Weeks Following Groin Strain, LA Lakers Superstar to be Evaluated Again.

Cleveland Cavaliers Enter Name in NBA Record Books

15 CONSECUTIVE CAVS WINS! The Cavaliers become the 6th team in NBA history to have multiple 15+ game win streaks in a single season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NNQTLDwnVv — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2025

