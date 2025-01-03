The trailer for the upcoming documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy has been released, offering an in-depth look at the life of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Currently entangled in serious legal battles, Combs' controversial past is unveiled through exclusive interviews with childhood friends, inner circle, former bodyguards and many more. The brief trailer hints at disturbing revelations, including alarming details about Combs's rumoured "red" rooms, allegedly tied to his sexual activities. Eyewitnesses also share shocking accounts of his extravagant parties. The documentary will premiere on Peacock on January 14, 2025, promising to expose the darker side of his career. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexual Assault Case: Rap Mogul Allegedly Refuses To Leave Jail Cell Delaying Multiple Lawsuits Against Him.

Watch 'Diddy: The Making of Bad Boy' Trailer:

