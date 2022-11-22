Letitia Wright called out publication The Hollywood Reporter on her Insta story when an article by them compared her to stars like Brad Pitt and Will Smith, and spoke about how her Oscar chances might be hurt. Quickly calling them out, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star called them out saying that she has already apologised for her past comments on vaccines and accused them of spreading lies related to her. Black Panther – Wakanda Forever: Letitia Wright Opens up on Her Traumatic Accident on Sets of the Marvel Film, Says ‘I’m Still Working Through It in Therapy’.

Check Out the Tweet:

#BlackPanther star Letitia Wright calls out The Hollywood Reporter “How dare you mention my name alongside men who have been accused of abuse & sexual misconduct … vile behavior” pic.twitter.com/WAMUMP4BIN — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 22, 2022

