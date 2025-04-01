Eidos Montreal, the video game studio behind Tomb Raider, shared a post on March 31, 2025, and announced that the studio will be laying off up to 75 employees as one of their mandates is coming to an end. The post read, “It is not a reflection of their dedication or skills, but unfortunately, we don’t have the capacity to entirely reallocate them to our other ongoing projects and services.” The company expressed regret over the situation and acknowledged the expertise and talent of those affected. Eidos Montreal further said, “We are working to support them through this transition. Eidos-Montréal stays committed to deliver its other projects currently in development.” Layoffs 2025: 24,401 Tech Employees Laid Off by 92 Companies, Automobile, Retails, Entertainment and Other Sectors Also Affected.

Eidos Montreal Laying Off 75 Employees

Today, we informed our studio staff that we are going to let go up to 75 valuable members, as one of our mandates is coming to an end. It is not a reflection of their dedication or skills, but unfortunately, we don’t have the capacity to entirely reallocate them (cont) pic.twitter.com/uzgWiHYnP8 — Eidos-Montréal (@EidosMontreal) March 31, 2025

Eidos Montreal Will Support Affected Employees Through Transition

to our other ongoing projects and services. These very talented, highly experienced experts are going to enter the employment market, and we are working to support them through this transition. Eidos-Montréal stays committed to deliver its other projects currently in development. — Eidos-Montréal (@EidosMontreal) March 31, 2025

