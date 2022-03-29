Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, Eddie Marsan and Robert Englund starrer Choose Or Die is an interesting film arriving on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film today (March 29). The synopsis of the film reads, "Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror."

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

