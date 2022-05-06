Jurassic World Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, is the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. Chris Pratt, who’d be seen as an ethologist and former Jurassic World employee, is busy with the film’s promotions. The actor unveiled the ‘LEGO Jurassic World T rex statue’ that is made of more than 200,000 Lego bricks. At that moment, he was seen trying to get inside its mouth and that’s when he was stopped by a volunteer present there who said, ‘Sir, out of the dinosaur’. Jurassic World Dominion Trailer 2: Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill Are on Their Way to Take Baby Raptor Home (Watch Video).

Chris Pratt Unveils LEGO Jurassic World T Rex Statue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jurassic World (@jurassicworld)

Chris Pratt Getting ‘Yelled’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

