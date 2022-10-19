Daniel Craig has added one more feather to his hat. As the brilliant actor has received The Order of St Michael and St George award for his outstanding work by the Princess Royal, Anne. To note, he has been bestowed upon with the same honour as his iconic character James Bond. Have a look. No Time To Die Producer Barbara Broccoli on Casting Daniel Craig, Says ‘He Has an Amazing Range and He Can Do Anything’.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)