Black Adam isn't the only DC film Dwayne Johnson is starring in this year, DC League of Super Pets is right around the corner as well. Directed by Jared Stern, the movie sees Krypto, Superman's dog, form a team of his own to save the Justice League from Lex Luthor. It also stars Kevin Hart, John Krasinski and Keanu Reeves and is scheduled to release on July 29, 2022. DC League of Super-Pets Batman Trailer: This New Video From Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s Film Shows How the Dog and Batman Work Together! – WATCH.

Watch The Trailer:

