Josh Brolin has confirmed that Dune: Part 2 begins filming in July. Brolin, who plays the role of Gurney Halleck, confirmed it in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the filming will commence this July and shared a hilarious encounter with co-star Javier Bardem. Dune: Part 2 directed by Denis Villeneuve releases in October, 2023.

Check Out The Source Below:

Josh Brolin says 'Dune: Part 2' starts filming in July 🎬 (via @EW) pic.twitter.com/TfsJrOrDPv — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)