Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been besties for years and for the longest time they have been teasing a new collaboration. On Wednesday (February 2), the singer had posted a cryptic Instagram tease that hinted that he is cooking up a new collaboration with Taylor. he finally confirmed the same during the BRIT Awards 2022 which took place last night (February 8). He told a journalist at the event that the song, which is a remix of the song 'The Joker and the Queen' will be out on Friday (February 11).

Take A Look At The Video Below:

🚨| @EdSheeran confirms the remix for "The Joker And The Queen" is out this Friday with @taylorswift13pic.twitter.com/FgmA1izdDd — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 8, 2022

