On Twitter, a fan asked James Gunn if it's true that he will be casting George Clooney as the new and main Batman for DCU. James Gunn debunked this rumour and said that it's not true. With many questions flying about, fans are are wondering whether we will be getting a new actor altogether or an actor who has already been Batman before. Can you guess what James' answer is? James Gunn Reveals Zack Snyder Contacted Him to Express Support About His DC Slate, Calls the Director 'a Great Guy'.

View James Gunn Answers a Fan's Questions:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)