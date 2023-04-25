The sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife was showcased at CinemaCon 2023, and it looks like the film will be big. The movie is confirmed to take place with more details being revealed saying that the cast from the previous movies will return. We already know that Ernie Hudson has been on set, so things are certainly set to get exciting. We also got the confirmation that Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon will be donning the iconic Ghostbusters costumes. Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel To Hit the Big Screens on December 20, 2023!

Check Out the Details From CinemaCon 2023:

The sequel to 'GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE' sees a return to New York City and will bring the cast from the previous film back, with Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon dressed in the iconic Ghostbusters uniforms. #CinemaCon #CinemaCon2023 pic.twitter.com/QqivrWJSFT — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)