80th Golden Globes Nominations List is out and proud moment for Indian fans as SS Rajamouli's RRR makes it to the list in the Best Picture - Non-English Language category. Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building also bags a nomination in the Best Musical/Comedy Series category. Below is the detailed list category-wise. Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Scores Nomination in Best Picture – Non-English Language at 80th Golden Globe Awards!

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Best Picture - Non-English Language

Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actor - Television Series

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Best Score - Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actress - Television Series

Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Best Actress - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)