80th Golden Globes Nominations List is out and proud moment for Indian fans as SS Rajamouli's RRR makes it to the list in the Best Picture - Non-English Language category. Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building also bags a nomination in the Best Musical/Comedy Series category. Below is the detailed list category-wise. Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Scores Nomination in Best Picture – Non-English Language at 80th Golden Globe Awards!

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Musical/Comedy Series ✨ Abbott Elementary ✨ The Bear ✨ Hacks ✨ Only Murders in the Building ✨ Wednesday #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/BRlSK860IS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

Best Picture - Non-English Language

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language ✨ All Quiet on the Western Front ✨ Argentina, 1985 ✨ Close ✨ Decision to Leave ✨ RRR#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DfNs0VQbIs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series ✨ Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary ✨ Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant ✨ Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building ✨ Jenna Ortega - Wednesday ✨ Jean Smart - Hacks #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ha6ix6ZKTG — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/MWiFw8Hgpl — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

Best Supporting Actor - Television Series

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Supporting Actor - Television Series ✨ John Lithgow - The Old Man ✨ Jonathan Pryce - The Crown ✨ John Turturro - Severance ✨ Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary ✨ Henry Winkler - Barry #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mNyFovN0AQ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture ✨ Black Bird ✨ Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ✨ The Dropout ✨ Pam & Tommy ✨ The White Lotus #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/v7Mo2VWkEr — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

Best Score - Motion Picture

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Score - Motion Picture #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/7GBOXhMGZV — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

Best Supporting Actress - Television Series

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Supporting Actress - Television Series ✨ Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown ✨ Hannah Einbinder - Hacks ✨ Julia Garner - Ozark ✨ Janelle James - Abbott Elementary ✨ Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NLzecQ9E91 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/TUqKv6c03e — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

Best Actress - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Actress - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/xH1ooOKli1 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series ✨ Donald Glover - Atlanta ✨ Bill Hader - Barry ✨ Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building ✨ Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building ✨ Jeremy Allen White - The Bear #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/a4dO1pKPKq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZqmkIv7rNl — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/W9SHDxuPkJ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)