Jay-Z has made his public appearance following the rape allegations made against him. He, alongside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 at VMAs after-party. The rapper’s outing comes just a day after the reports of the civil lawsuit against him surfaced online. He has attended Mufasa: The Lion King in Los Angeles along with his wife Beyoncé, daughter Blue Ivy Carter and mom-in-law Tina Knowles. Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s attended the event to support their 12-year-old voices Kiara in the film. ‘I Was Hacked’: Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Refutes Claims of ‘Liking’ Jay-Z Rape Allegations Post.

Jay-Z With Family At Attends ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

