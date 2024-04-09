On April 2, DC fans were suddenly stuffed with exciting updates from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer Joker: Folie à Deux. On the day, makers thrilled fans with an electrifying poster for the movie, also announcing its trailer release date. Now, the makers have teased a short clip of Joquin Phoenix sobbing in the rain as they gear up for the film's trailer release. Sharing the video on their X (previously Twitter) handle, the makers wrote, "Trailer Tonight. 6:30 pm PT. #JokerMovie". Grab some popcorn, as the trailer drops soon! Joker–Folie À Deux: Joquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Upcoming DC Movie Gets R Rating for ‘Strong Violence’ and ‘Brief Full Nudity’ – Check Out Full Details Here!.

Check Out the Video Here:

