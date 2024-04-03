On April 2, DC fans were finally delighted as the makers dropped multiple official updates from the movie Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Warner Bros Pictures took to their X (previously Twitter) handles to reveal the film's official first look poster and dropped its trailer release date. Soon after the official announcements, the film's ratings were revealed by the Motion Picture Association on Wednesday, April 3. Joker–Folie à Deux: NEW Poster for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s DC Film Revealed! Trailer To Be Out on April 9 (View Pic).

Joker 2 Gets R Rating

The upcoming musical sequel to the 2019 hit film Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix has been rated R by the Motion Pictures Association as revealed on April 3. The R rating is due to some "strong violence, language throughout, sexuality and brief full nudity", according to MPA's daily rating bulletin. This reminds us of the first instalment of the movie, which was also rated R for "strong bloody violence, disturbing behaviour, language and brief sexual images."

Check Out Joker: Folie À Deux Official Poster Here:

The world is a stage. Trailer April 9. #JokerMovie

More About Joker: Folie À Deux

The upcoming Joker movie, helmed by Todd Philips, sees Joquin Phoenix reprise his iconic role, with the sensational Lady Gaga joining the cast as his twisted lover, Harley Quinn. Joker: Folie à Deux also stars Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz and Brendan Gleeson. Little is known about the film's plot yet, but it was earlier reported that the film will be a jukebox musical, integrating at least 15 reinterpretations of well-known numbers. Joker - Folie a Deux: Joaquin Phoenix Holds Lady Gaga in His Arms in FIRST Poster, Trailer To Release on April 9!.

The trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux drops on April 9, as confirmed by Warner Bros Pictures. The Joquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer is all set to release on the big screens on October 4, 2024.

