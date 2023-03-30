Jonathan Majors was arrested for misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault for abusing a woman who tried to sneak a peek at his phone, after she got suspicious another woman was involved. The actor's lawyer has now unveiled alleged texts between him and the victim in which she admits she's the one to blame. His lawyer Priya Chaudhry also believes there is video footage from inside the vehicle that will clear Majors. Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Rejects Domestic Dispute Charges, Says ‘He Is Completely Innocent’- Reports.

View Texts from the Victim Here:

Jonathan Majors’ lawyer shares with TMZ alleged texts sent to the actor from the woman https://t.co/bgu2USrrMJ pic.twitter.com/48qVCDM8Wp — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)