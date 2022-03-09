Some new pictures of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have surfaced online. The duo can be seen in casual avatars as they stepped out for a hike in LA. Kaia and Austin were seen holding hands as they went for a hike at TreePeople Park in Los Angeles.

Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber e Austin Butler em Los Angeles — 07 de Março, 2022 pic.twitter.com/KL9klEOggj — Kaia Gerber Midias (@kaiagmidia) March 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)