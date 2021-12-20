Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been seen going on amazing trips ever since they’ve gotten engaged. In fact, the couple has been seen accompanied by their kids on trips. It’s holiday season and Kourtney along with her fiancé and kids has headed to Disneyland. This is indeed the perfect way to bring in Christmas 2021. Reign Disick (Kourtney’s son with ex-Scott Disick) and Landon Asher Barker (Travis’ son with ex-Shanna Moakler) were seen along with the couple. While sharing some of the pictures from their trip, Kourtney captioned it as, “The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time.” Travis dropped a comment on the post saying, “Can’t think of anything better”.

Kourtney With Travis And Kids At Disneyland

