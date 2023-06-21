Following their absolute thunderous panel at San Diego Comic Con last year, it looks like Marvel Studios has opted out from returning to the event this year. According to reports, Marvel Studios won't have a presence at the upcoming SDCC in July, so fans expecting for some huge announcements regarding the MCU can lower their expectations. Marvel Studios to Release Stan Lee’s Documentary on Disney+ Hotstar on June 16 (Watch Video).

Check Out the Reports:

Marvel Studios will skip Hall H at SDCC this year. (Source: https://t.co/mM2fmoVpZy) pic.twitter.com/A1rwW74oWK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 20, 2023

