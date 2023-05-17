Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is driving fans crazy. Yes, you read that right! After the makers of the franchise dropped a jaw-dropping glimpse into the flick today, Twitterati could not keep calm. Netizens are obsessed with the stunts, the actor's hotness and ofcourse the breathtaking locale seen in the trailer. Before its release, fans have already termed the movie as 'blockbuster'. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: Tom Cruise's Film Is Filled with Edge-of-the-Seat Action and Risky Stunts Beyond Expectations! (Watch Video).

'Mega Hit'

It’s hereeee!!! After crushing 2022 with #TopGunMaverick’s mega hit, #TomCruise and #Paramount strike again dropping the anticipated new #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning trailer, full of SPECTACULAR stunts & adrenaline#MissionImpossible7 debuts on JUL 12! pic.twitter.com/SEfuilc5ST — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) May 17, 2023

'Blockbuster'

It’ll be a blockbuster! 📽️ I guess I’ll be watching it in @4DXglobal. 🍿😎 — Jayansh Singh (@HermeticJai) May 17, 2023

'Can't Fucking Breathe'

I CANT FUKKKKING BREATHE MAN @TomCruise FKKKKKKKK What a trailer man 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥… ONLY HE CAN DO THESE THINGS AT THE AGE OF 60 Each second and each frame is blockbuster material 🔥#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning — Rakshit Shah - PATHAAN (@rshah2611) May 17, 2023

'Beauty'

People said JOHN WICK was the best action movie of the year, meanwhile @TomCruise TOM YOU FUKKKKINGGGG BEAUTYYYY CRUISE MY GOSSHHHHHH WHAT A TRAILER MAN I LITERALLY GOT MY HEART OUT TODAY…🥵🥵🥶FCKKKKKKKK WATCHING LOOP THOSE FRAMES 🔥 & trailer pic.twitter.com/SAcdvwsRiz — Rakshit Shah - PATHAAN (@rshah2611) May 17, 2023

'Movie of the Year'

Movie of the year — Mo Lucas 🇲🇦 (@Mighty1Lucas) May 17, 2023

