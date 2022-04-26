It's been three whole years since Avengers: Endgame premiered and fans have taken online to reminisce about the massive film. Ending an era for the MCU, Avengers: Endgame quickly became the biggest movie of all time as it capped off ten years of storytelling. Getting to see Iron Man and Black Widow leave us was definitely hard for many. So to celebrate it's third anniversary, here are some of the best reactions we could find online.

Well, Not All of Them Signed Out...

It's been three years ever since the original six avengers signed out. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/UvC6YzkVqj — cy ⧗ happy 3rd year avengers endgame (@scarlynat) April 25, 2022

The Most Heartbreaking Minute...

3 years ago in avengers endgame, natasha romanoff told to steve rogers that she was going to see him in a minute but never happened. pic.twitter.com/Qsi57xvgW6 — content for stevenat (@foreverstevenat) April 26, 2022

They Will Forever Be Icons!

it’s been three years since avengers endgame premiered and tony stark and natasha romanoff left me forever pic.twitter.com/7Xl2kmBxV1 — ivy (@ohhhhherewego) April 24, 2022

The Hype Was Otherworldly!

can't believe it's been 3 whole years since #AvengersEndgame was released. Can never forget how awesome my experience was while watching the film for the very first time <3 — Madhav Banka (@madhavbanka_) April 26, 2022

The Moment Cinema Erupted With Cheers!

3 years ago we saw steve WORTHY rogers lift mjolnir and stormbreaker in avengers: endgame pic.twitter.com/H8Fs2eGyoW — karolina (@arigcevans) April 25, 2022

No One Will Ever Recover Honestly...

Its been three years and I haven't recovered from the trauma Avengers Endgame gave me pic.twitter.com/Tn3xzffrtj — krish⎊ (@ironxkatrol) April 26, 2022

