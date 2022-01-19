Ever since it was established that Pete Davidson is dating Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, the rapper has been furious. He has warned Pete about him beating the SNL star up and even rapped about him in aan unreleased song. Taking note of the situation, Pete has reportedly hired extra security to keep himself safe. We wonder what will happen next.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Pete Davidson has reportedly hired extra security after Kanye West threatened to beat him up https://t.co/h2FHjls0VG pic.twitter.com/g31opOL5VX — Rap-Up (@RapUp) January 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)