Potterheads are in for a major treat as HBO Max serves the first look of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint from Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts that is all set to be premiered on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022. The trio can be seen seated and having a discussion just like the good old days. The three have reunited for the first time ever since the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. While sharing the picture, the makers mentioned in their caption, “Like they never left”.

Harry Potter Franchise Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint

