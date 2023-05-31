Legendary horror icon Robert Englund has confirmed that he is done playing Freddy Krueger. Citing his old age as a reason, Englund shared that he is "too old and thick" to continue playing the character as he can't do action scenes for "more than one take." Englund last starred as Krueger in Freddy vs Jason back in 2003. Robert Englund Birthday Special: From A Nightmare On Elm Street To Maniacs, A Look At His Best Horror Movies.

Check Out Robert Englund's Statement:

Robert Englund says he is done playing Freddy Krueger 😳 “I’m too old and thick to play Freddy now,” Englund explained. “I just can’t do fight scenes for more than one take anymore, I’ve got a bad neck and bad back and arthritis in my right wrist. So I have to hang it up, but I… pic.twitter.com/U3tGyBLKEv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 31, 2023

