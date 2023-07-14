The much-awaited digital single of BTS' Jungkook's "Seven" has been released and has won the hearts of the audience. The youngest member’s solo debut is all about love and spending time with people you love. Not just Jungkook, even rapper Latto created the right kind of buzz with her rap. Recently, the 24-years old rapper shared a picture with Jungkook and ARMYs are getting crazy. Latto is wearing a long black trench coat and black shorts. On the other hand, Jungkook is wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt and black denim. Speaking about “Seven”, this new track is billed as a fun summer song with a romantic track, as Jung Kook and Latto touch on being with their respective partners every single day of the week. BTS’ Jungkook’s Explicit Version of ‘Seven’ With Lyrics ’I’ll Be F***** You Right' Makes Fans Lose All Control!.

Check Out BTS' Jungkook and Rapper Latto's Picture Here:

Latto shares new photo with #JungKook for their new collaboration, “Seven.” pic.twitter.com/Nv2bbtd5WS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 14, 2023

Check Out Latto's Instagram Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG LATTO🎰 (@latto777)

Check Out Seven's Music Video Here:

