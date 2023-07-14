The new music video for Jungkook's solo song "Seven" has been released and the song is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and other music platforms. But what some may not know is that an explicit version of this song exists as well! While in the music video Jungkook sings "I'll be loving you right", in the explicit version the lyrics are "You know night after night I'll be fucking you right". This has understandably made fans lose all calm and ARMY Twitter has reached a point of chaos. ‘Seven’ Music Video ft Latto Out Now! BTS’ Jungkook Brings Back His Rapping Skills As He Pursues Han So Hee’s Love in This Passionate Song.

It Hits Hard For Sure

It Was a 360 Turn

the look on my face when i finished the mv and streamed the explicit version after pic.twitter.com/cMPruxNDUM — rj (@jnphile) July 14, 2023

Accurate

Me after listening to the explicit version pic.twitter.com/xkCtbSuul1 — tima⁷ saw yoongi! (@4orjoon) July 14, 2023

They ARE Trying to Kill Us

THEY GAVE US THIS FIT AND THIS LOOK WITH THE EXPLICIT VERSION??? I CANT BREATHE BIGHIT pic.twitter.com/U38u08TziR — Rena⁷∞ (@borahae_4_life) July 14, 2023

Yep That Is Indeed What He Said

yeorobun… the explicit version… pic.twitter.com/CSLtPM8yyV — nibby⁷ is focusing on drawing (@ZoroMins) July 14, 2023

