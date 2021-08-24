It's here! The first official trailer of Marvel-Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped right during the Sony panel's CinemaCon 2021 presentation, and it clearly confirms what all Marvel fans had been expecting (also the leaked trailer almost did). The multiverse is here, baby! Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, and Alfred Molina.

Watch the Trailer:

