Jon Watts directorial Spider-Man: No Way Home which released today in India (December 16) is all set to put the box office on fire. Owing to the franchise's unparalleled craze, advance bookings have been immense which is said to mint a great sum for the makers. Now, as per a report in BH, it reads that the Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer have touched an occupancy rate of nearly 75% within the Indian market. That's not it, as early trade estimates also predict Rs 30 crore or more for the Spidey film on its opening day. Isn't this insane? Spider-Man No Way Home: Ranking All Main New Players and Cameos in Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Marvel Movie From Worst to Best (SPOILER ALERT).

Watch Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer:

