After starring in record breaking films back to back and currently filming a TV series as well, Tom Holland has decided to take a break from social media. The Spider-Man actor has stated how he spirals out when he reads things about himself online. Considering it detrimental to his mental state, the actor decided to take a break. Tom Holland Birthday: Instagram Pictures of the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Star That You Should Definitely Check Out.

Check Out The Tweet:

Tom Holland announces that he is taking a break from social media — “I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state.” pic.twitter.com/w0afCNCYe5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 14, 2022

