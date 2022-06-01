Spider-Man: No Way Home actor and currently quite a popular name, Tom Holland is a June baby. He celebrates his birthday on June 1 and while his ladylove, Zendaya, may have planned an elaborate day for him, we are here to celebrate it in our own way. Now, we won't go on elaborating how great of an actor he is or which of his performances from the recent past has impressed us enough to find a mention in an article. Instead, we'd like to celebrate the human that he is. Tom Holland Reveals the Backup Plan For Spider-Man No Way Home Was to Have Kraven The Hunter, Believes That Movie Might Still Happen Someday

One look at Tom's Instagram account and you're convinced that he is not pretentious. There are no lengthy posts or typical facades that he puts up. He likes keeping it real and authentic. His uploads are usually brands related that he endorses or some BTS pictures from his movies or just some usual fashion posts updating us about what he likes to wear. While we always had a crush on all the British men out there, Tom has definitely taken this liking to a new level. His smile is charming and he's way too adorable for us! To further give y'all an insight into what makes him so special, let's check out these pictures from his Instagram account. Uncharted Star Tom Holland Opens Up About His Love for India, Says ‘I Am Very Keen to Travel All Over India & Want to See the Taj Mahal’.

Who's Cuter?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Make Way for This British Hunk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Just a Good Click, Period!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

The One With the Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Don't We All Adore Him?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

One With His Ladylove

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

And Finally, The One With Our Favourite!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Happy Birthday, Tom Holland!

