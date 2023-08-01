Stephen Amell clarified his comments regarding the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes. The 42-year-old Arrow actor is providing a bunch of additional context to his controversial viral comments, “my union, I do, and I stand with them but I do not support striking, I don’t” at the Raleigh’s GalaxyCon. Stephen said also said he found the strike incredibly frustrating. Amell wrote, “To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I’m providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren’t unintentionally misinterpreted. We all know soundbites can be taken out of context and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record.” He then breaks down each of his quotes to clear out the confusion. Arrow Star Stephen Amell Says He Doesn't Support Striking, Calls it a 'Reductive Negotiation Tactic'.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Stephen Amell clarifies his anti-strike comments: “My off the cuff use of the word ‘support’ is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union... From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we’re striking, but that doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/xRRPiyLEgq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 1, 2023

