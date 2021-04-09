Actor Tom Holland will star in the first season of a new seasonal anthology series for Apple TV Plus. Titled The Crowded Room, the show comes from Academy Award-winning scribe Akiva Goldsman, the streamer said in a statement. Cherry Movie Review: Russo Brothers’ Gritty Drama Starring Tom Holland Is an Unfortunate Misfire (LatestLY Exclusive).

Described as a gripping anthology series, the show will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. Season one is inspired by the award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes. Cherry: Tom Holland Reveals Why He Was Scared While Taking On His Role in the New Crime Drama.

The 10-episode season will feature Holland as Billy Milligan, the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder. The Crowded Room is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency.

Goldman, whose writing credits include movies such as A Beautiful Mind, Cinderella Man, The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons, will also executive produce the show through his Weed Road Productions banner.

Holland will also executive produce alongside Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

The actor most recently featured in Russo Brothers' Cherry and sci-fi movie Chaos Walking. He will next star in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Sony's Uncharted adaptation.

