Disney's The Little Mermaid teaser will take the audience under the seas and will allow to explore the world beyond. The teaser will is recently launched features beautiful shots of Halle Bailey's Ariel longing to see what's beyond the water. Apart from Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King will be portraying the role Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder and Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian. The teaser gives a first look at Ursula and Prince Eric. The Little Mermaid Teaser: Halle Bailey’s First Look as Ariel Unveiled by Disney at the D23 Expo; Film to Arrive in Theatres on May 26, 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch The Teaser Here:

