A couple of days back, Chris Hemsworth confirms the team of Thor: Love and Thunder has begun the press tour of the upcoming film. He did so by posting a picture of him along with director-actor Taika Waititi and co-star Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie). Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Confirms Press Tour For Upcoming Marvel Film Has Begun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Fans, who are surprised that the press tour began without a proper trailer in sight, believe that the hands of the stars in the above pic are hinting at the trailer release date. After all Marvel is known to dropping sneaky hints even in normal pics. If that is true, then going by the above pic, the trailer date could be April 11, 2022.

🚨 Maybe a stretch but if you look at their odd hand gestures: 11.4.22… —> #ThorLoveAndThunder // Trailer Monday April 11, 2022 ???? pic.twitter.com/VcOu3CoIOL — AnotherMarvelGuy (@AnotherMarvelG) April 5, 2022

