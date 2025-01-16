Mark your calendars, besties, because You is back for its grand finale on April 24, and we’re not ready! Joe Goldberg, the king of messy obsessions and chilling plot twists, is making his final bow on Netflix, and it’s going to be epic. After that wild ride in Season 4, where Joe strutted back into New York with Kate on his arm and power in his pocket, the stakes have never been higher. Will he finally face the consequences of his chaotic crimes, or is he too sly to get caught? Either way, it’s bound to be a killer ending (literally). So grab your snacks, and clear your schedule. You Season 5: Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg To Reveal ‘Loose Ends’ From His Past in Final Season! (Watch Video).

You Season 5 Date Announcement Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)