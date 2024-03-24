Kanye West has appealed to the music industry to stop calling him his old name and instead refer to him as Ye West. The rap legend got his name changed in 2021 by a Los Angeles court, making Ye West his legal name. But even after the change, artists, just like the fans, are still addressing the rapper by his original name, which he calls his 'slave name'. According to Page Six, Kanye's chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos letter, referred to him as one of the most recognizable people in the world and said that the change was made fully and legally. His statement read, "This is who he is now. His name is Ye." Bianca Censori Steps Out in Another Scandalous Look! Kanye West’s Wife Sports Nude Bodysuit and Shorts (View Pic).

Kanye West Urges Music Industry To Stop Calling Him Kanye West

