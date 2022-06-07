The Korean band BTS recently shared a very sweet letter to their fans, known as Army. In the letter they thanked their fans for always being by their side and said that they want to share their stories with Army. To do that, they revealed they will be collaborating with YouTube for a #MyBTStory challenge. WATCH: BTS Surprises ARMY By Sharing Behind-The-Scenes Moments From Making of Music Video 'My Universe'.

Their comeback anthology album Proof, will be out on June 10, containing the chronicles of BTS since their debut days.

Check tweet below:

A letter shared with #BTS' fans, who are lovingly called "Army", the K-pop superband announced the #MyBTStory challenge in partnership with @YouTube, starting on Friday and running through July 9, exclusively on #YouTube Shorts. pic.twitter.com/ZGLyUvqRoj — IANS (@ians_india) June 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)