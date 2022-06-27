Aespa is a Kpop girl group consisting of four members named Winter, Giselle, Karina and NingNing. The girls performed their choreography for their song "Illusion" for the first time ever on stage. As if that isn't enough to get someone excited, Karina's images and videos of her visuals also went viral. She looked simply stunning in her outfit and long wavy hair as she danced to the song. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Looks Ravishing in Black and Gold Ensemble, View Photos of 'LALISA' Star That’ll Leave You Mesmerised.

View Karina's photos and videos here:

aespa’s Karina Once Again Goes Viral For Her Unreal Visualshttps://t.co/nTOdXKhxsc — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) June 27, 2022

