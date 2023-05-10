SUGA: Road to D-Day and J-hope in the Box are documentaries of the BTS members J-hope and Suga who recently released new albums. The docs will release in cinemas worldwide on June 17 for a limited time only, and tickets will be on sale from May 16-17. SUGA: Road to D-DAY Mood Teaser Out Now! BTS Member’s Documentary to Release Soon on Disney+ and Weverse.

View J-hope and Suga Update:

