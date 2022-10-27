Jin had previously revealed that he would be collaborating with someone that he really admired. Well turns out many ARMYs were right, it is Coldplay! HYBE Labels recently dropped a teaser for Jin's new track "The Astronaut". Coldplay also released an exclusive audio preview titled "The Astronaut For Jin" and Chris Martin seems really excited. BTS’ Jin Becomes the First K-Pop Artist To Achieve 10 Million Shazams With His Song ‘Yours’.

Watch Teaser Here:

Listen to the Audio Here:

The Astronaut // 28 October // 10월 28일 💜🧑‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/IqHoqEBBKL — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)