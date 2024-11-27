BTS Jungkook, who is currently serving in the military, shared a post of his pet dog, Bam (a Doberman Pinscher), on Instagram. The golden maknae is not on Instagram; he is the only member who doesn't have an Instagram account. Jungkook posted two images of Bam and even changed the profile picture to one featuring both him and Bam. The post reached 1.3 million likes. In the comment section, RM, aka Kim Namjoon, commented, saying, 'I miss you.' Jungkook also gave an update that only 196 days are left for him to finish the mandatory military service. BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung’s Winter Message for ARMYs Break the Internet, K-Pop Star Posts Breathtaking Snowfall Photo on Weverse With a Sweet Promise for 2025.

BTS Jungkook Posts From Pet Bam’s Account

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bam's dad (@bowwow_bam)

BTS RM's Comment

[📄 UPDATE]#RM's comment on Bowwow_bam's ig post.. 🐨 방탄이 너무 보고싶다 🐨 그립다 https://t.co/BvNgFncyzT pic.twitter.com/Sz9Turd0Sm — BTS Updates, News & Charts ⁷ (@_BTSMoments_) November 27, 2024

