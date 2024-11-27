BTS member Kim Taehyung, famously known as V, posted a heartfelt winter message on Weverse that sparked excitement among his fans. His winter message for the ARMYs included photos of himself in his military suit, a snowfall postcard, and a sweet promise for 2025. The message, as translated by his followers, read, “Are you doing well? Did you see how it snowed? Winter is starting now. Have fun amongst yourselves ARMYs, next year, let's have lots of fun with bangtan too okay? Okay? Okay?” ARMYs are thrilled and expressed their affection and eagerness for future interactions and more shared experiences with the K-Pop boyband. BTS’ V ‘Winter Ahead’ Teaser Featuring Singer Park Hyo Shin Out; ARMY Goes Wild Over Kim Taehyung’s Appearance in the Single – See Reactions.

BTS V's Winter Message For ARMYs

taehyung weverse post 🐯 are you doing well? did you see how it snowed? winter is starting now ❄️ have fun amongst yourselves ARMYs, next year, let's have lots of fun with bangtan too okay? okay? okay? 🥹 pic.twitter.com/XkAO4Q7X9e — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) November 26, 2024

A Sweet Promise!

[241127 V Weverse Post] 🐯 have you been well? did you see the snow winters now starting❄️ armys, i hope youll have fun and enjoy amongst each other, and next year, bangtan will join in and have lots of fun, got it? okay? okay?🥹 pic.twitter.com/1iZmicXHDZ — 미니융 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) November 26, 2024

Fans Can't Keep Their Calm!

The post of #V makes my heart so happy, we miss them 🥹💜 “ARMYs, next year, let's have lots of fun with bangtan too okay? okay? okay? 🥹” pic.twitter.com/XnLuoFauSD — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) November 26, 2024

Excited For 2025!

TAEHYUNG COMING ON WEVERSE AND THE WAY HE SAID: 🐻🐯:have fun amongst yourselves ARMYs, next year, let's have lots of fun with bangtan too okay? okay? okay? OMG THE WAY OUR TANNIES ARE SO EXCITED FOR 2025 LIKE US🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/3WLt5RWO8X — Carolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ (@mhereonlyforbts) November 26, 2024

