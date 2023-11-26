ARMYs, brace yourselves for an emotional rollercoaster! BTS' V recently took to Instagram, sharing an update that showcased a pile of his chopped hair strewn across the floor, teasing a new look ahead of his military enlistment. On November 26, V, also known as Taehyung, posted this image on his IG story, sparking speculation among fans about his possible induction into the military. This follows Jungkook's heartfelt note on Weverse, confirming his enlistment date in December. BTS Jungkook Bids Emotional ‘Goodbye’ to Military Ahead of His Military Enlistment, BIGHIT Confirms RM, Jimin and V Have Started the Process!.

Check Out V's Instagram Status Here:

BTS V Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

