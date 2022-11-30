Nam Ji Hyun and Choi Hyun Wook may be starring together in a new fantasy thriller drama titled Hi Cookie! The two are currently reviewing their offers. The drama is about an elite high school that gets swallowed up by dangerous handmade cookies that make people’s dreams come true. It tells the story of a woman who has to go into a swamp to rescue her sister who is drowning. Little Women: 5 Characters In Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji Hyun Netflix Series Who May Not Be What They Seem.

